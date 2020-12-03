Netflix are removing Gossip Girl from its platform – and fans are not happy about it

Francesca Shillcock
The streaming platform are removing the iconic show at the end of the year and viewers have all had the same reaction...
Netflix are removing iconic noughties show Gossip Girl and fans have all had the same reaction to the news.
According to reports, the teen drama, which featured Blake Lively and Penn Badgley in the cast, will no longer be available to watch on the streaming platform from 1 January 2021. Fans were quick to respond to the update, with many expressing their outrage on social media.
One person wrote on Twitter: "As if they're removing gossip girl from Netflix. I hate it here." A second person echoed the anger, writing: "What am I supposed to watch on netflix when gossip girl gets taken down??"
A third fan of the show, which ran from 2007 until 2012, was particular unhappy with the reports. "Can't believe they're actually taking Gossip Girl off Netflix on the first day of 2021, doesn't set up much hope for the year if that's how it's starting."
All six seasons have proven to be a regular feature on Netflix users watch list, with the show frequently trending in the top rates shows.
Netflix are removing the show from its platform
Although the classic series will no longer be available to stream, fans can look forward to the Gossip Girl reboot which is currently in production.
The new version will see 10 hour-long episodes land on HBO Max next year and follows a new generation of rich and beautiful young people, and the drama that follows their elite lifestyles.
The Gossip Girl reboot is due out next year
The official synopsis for the reboot reads: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."
The cast for the new episodes includes The Secret Life of Bees actress Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay.
