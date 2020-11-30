7 exciting new shows coming to Netflix in December

Another month, another round of top-notch new Netflix shows to binge on! Whether you're into documentaries, biopics or just some good old fashioned drama, there is something for everyone from the streaming service this December. See our top picks here...

Bridgerton

It's the period drama we've all been waiting for! From Shondaland, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

The synopsis reads: "Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivalled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne." Scandal, drama, gowns? We're in.

Alien Worlds

Want to know more about whether there is alien life out there? According to the show's synopsis, if life exists in a fraction of the planets that exist outside of our solar system, the universe must be full of alien species. This documentary looks into what they might look like, feed, reproduce and evolve? Intrigued? A tiny bit scared? Same!

Selena: The Series

The much-anticipated series looks at the Queen of Tejano Music rise to fame. The synopsis reads: "Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together."

Detention

A 90s drama which follows Yunxiang Liu, a transfer student, who steps into the forbidden area on the campus by accident, where she encounters the ghost of Ruixin Fang.

The synopsis reads: "Fang later unveils the hidden history and trauma over the past 30 years, and how a group of young students and teachers were persecuted as they fought for freedom in the era of censorship. Their stories keep coming back to the school like haunting nightmares, waiting to be told and revealed."

Room 2806: The Accusation

This documentary series looks at the 2011 sexual assault case involving french politician Dominique Strauss-Kahn at the height of his career.

The Surgeon's Cut

If you're squeamish, look away now! This documentary series looks at four ground-breaking surgeons from around the world as they perform innovative operations and procedures, alongside their own journey into medicine.

The synopsis reads: "Through the individual stories of these experts, the series explores how our understanding of the human body is constantly being reinvented by new discoveries and techniques."

Rose Island

A hilarious drama based on an amazing true story, this show follows Giorgio, an engineer who, after hitting rock bottom, decides to build his own island in the middle of the sea and appoint himself president. The Republic of Rose Island is founded while the Italian Prime Minister decides Giorgio’s idealistic island is Italy’s Enemy Number One.

Tiny Pretty Things

This series follows the world of elite ballerinas at Chicago's elite dance school, the Archer School of Ballet. After one of the star pupils dies under mysterious circumstances, her replacement in the class must find her place in the school - and work out what is going on behind closed doors.

