Fans react to Black Mirror's terrifying first ever interactive episode, Bandersnatch Black Mirror has just gone and made Netflix history!

It was reported earlier this year that Black Mirror had plans to drop one of television's first ever interactive episodes, and after the trailer was released for the Christmas special, Bandersnatch, fans speculated that this would be the episode in which viewers would be able to choose the fate of the characters, marking a new era of how to watch shows. Fan's theories were confirmed on Friday when the episode was released, putting viewers in the driving seat, with the journeys taken while watching the show being a "direct result of your decisions".

What will you choose?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "There are choices to be made, challenges to overcome, dangers to encounter and, as always in life (and Black Mirror), consequences to be had. Choosing wisely could lead to triumph while taking the wrong path could end in disaster - but who's to say what's 'right' and 'wrong,' anyway? And fret not because once one experience comes to a close, you can and should go back and make a new choice, alter the path of your story and maybe even change its outcome."

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the episode

READ: Brilliant new movies to watch this Christmas

Following the episode dropping on Netflix on Friday morning, 'Bandersnatch' quickly became the top trend on Twitter, with fans discussing the new episode. One person wrote: "Without spoilers - the whole film is CYOA [choose your own adventure]. Options appear at the bottom of the screen and you tap when prompted. Amazingly, the screen does not fade to black or stops. The film continues with your option chosen as if you never tapped it. This is astounding."

Loading the player...

READ: BBC's Les Misérables will be VERY different to the musical film

Discussing making decisions for the main character of the show, Stefan, one person wrote: "Omg. This interactive shit is stressing me out. I don't know what I'm doing. Black Mirror is scaring me lmao #Bandersnatch." Another person wrote: "This interactive Black Mirror film has me terrified like I can't even make correct choices for my life how do you expect me to do it for others."