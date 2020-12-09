Fans saying same thing about Christina Trevanion's recent episode of Antiques Road Trip Are you watching the latest series?

Antiques Road Trip recently returned for a brand new series starring antiques and auction expert Christina Trevanion. The TV presenter, who has been a regular on the show since 2010, has even been joined by a new face on the show, Serhat Ahmet – and it seems that fans have all had a similar reaction to the new episodes.

MORE: Antiques Road Trip's Christina Trevanion leaves fans in hysterics with divorce comment

Writing on Twitter, the presenter retweeted news of the new episode, writing: "Day two of our epic @AntiqueRoadTrip. Coming up today team... will @SerhatAntiques beginners luck continue?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Natasha Raskin Sharp reveals she broke rules on Bargain Hunt

Plenty of fans took to the comments section underneath the post, expressing their love for the latest shows. One person tweeted: "Best pairing of the current series." Another fan said: "He's a good choice. Telegenic and pleasant and natural. We want to see more of him."

Meanwhile, others expressed their gratitude to the BBC programme, which began in 2010, for lifting viewers' spirits in recent times. "Loved the first show - great fun as always!", tweeted a fan. Another commented: "This series is just what we need right now. Loving it. Thank you all."

MORE: Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman announces return of beloved show – and fans are thrilled

MORE: Escape to the Country's Jules Hudson delights fans with Christmas special news

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about Vicar of Dibley's return

Christina Trevanion presents BBC's Antiques Road Trip

Christina has no doubt been busy filming the new episodes, but it seems that her home life has been keeping her just as busy. The TV presenter recently opened up about her marriage to followers, with a light-hearted joke that many could relate to!

The BBC presenter and auctioneer, who is happily married with two daughters, tweeted on Sunday, joking: "Has anyone ever cited 'putting up Christmas lights' on divorce papers? Asking for a friend/current husband." Taking to the replies underneath, many fans of Christina's were quick to comment on the witty post.

One person wrote: "That made me laugh out loud, thank you, as there sure ain't been many laughs lately!" along with some laughing-face emojis. While another simply put, "Tis why I do the decorations!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.