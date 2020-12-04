Escape to the Country's Jules Hudson delights fans with Christmas special news The TV star also presents Channel 5's On the Farm

Jules Hudson has become a trusted countryside-living expert thanks to his presenting stints on beloved shows such as BBC's Escape to the Country and Channel 5's On the Farm.

So it's no wonder that the TV star's followers were thrilled when he announced an upcoming Christmas special of On the Farm recently.

Taking to Instagram, the author and broadcaster could be seen with his Channel 5 co-stars in a video joking about their "bromance". The caption read: "As you can see, the Christmas special is coming very soon!", along with a Santa Clause emoji.

Many of Jules' followers were thrilled with the news, and wrote messages of excitement in the comments. One person said: "Love it!!!! You three plus Helen always cheer me up!!! Thank you!!", while another gushed: "Can't actually wait for this!" A third simply put: "Whoop whoop! Lovely news."

A fourth fan was particular pleased about the upcoming festive episode, writing: "Cannot wait for this. Great news. Love watching you guys. Merry Xmas!"

Jules shared a witty video announcing the news

Friday On the Farm has been providing some much needed entertainment on Channel 5 in recent weeks. Jules fronts the show alongside Helen Skelton, which sees the team visit the farmers at Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire to see inside their busy countryside lives.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, filming for Friday On the Farm and This Week On the Farm, has been a challenge for the team and the farmers ended up shooting a lot of the content themselves.

Discussing the show earlier this year, Robert Nicholson, one of the three brothers who help run the farm, told The Star online: "We are excited that we can showcase our little corner of South Yorkshire to a wider audience. Due to the lockdown, our brother Richard has done quite a lot of the filming and Dave and I have picked up some presenting skills, so at a tough time, it's been a welcome distraction."

