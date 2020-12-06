Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman announces return of beloved show – and fans are thrilled The TV star appears on a number of shows

We love watching TV presenter Nicki Chapman provide her expert knowledge on countryside living to hopeful house buyers on Escape to the Country.

But it seems the presenter is also an expert when it comes to looking for properties abroad in Wanted Down Under – and Nicki has teased the return of the BBC programme.

Posting on her Instagram stories on Friday, the broadcaster shared a behind the scenes look at the new series while she recorded the voice-over.

The TV star then posted a video to her Instagram feed, writing in the caption: "Welcome to my glam office for this week. Putting the finishing touches to the brand new series of #WantedDownUnder Revisited.

Back with the best of the latest catch ups early January 2021 or as we like to say... coming soon. With a twist of the flags, did they stay or did they go?"

Plenty of Nicki's followers were thrilled with the news on the upcoming series. One person wrote in the comments: "I love this show so much! Hope you're keeping well Nicki." A second fan said: "Can't wait, one of my favourite programmes."

Meanwhile, a third gushed: "Always enjoyed that show Nicki! Be interesting to see what happened to the families who decided to emigrate, looking forward to it! Dare I say it but I'm beginning to see some welcome light at the end of the tunnel, know it's still early but we'll do it!"

The new episodes of Wanted Down Under is not the only new project that Nicki has been undertaking, she's recently launched her own podcast! The 53-year-old announced her podcast, Talking Success with Nicki Chapman, launched in November.

"I'll be talking success with some truly fantastic guests over the next few weeks. It's all about their lives & successes btw, not mine," said Nicki in the caption. So far, the presenter has interviewed eighties superstars Bananarama and DIY SOS star Nick Knowles.

