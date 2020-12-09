Nigella Lawson breaks silence over her pronunciation of microwave The celebrity chef had the nation in giggles with her way of saying microwave on Cook, Eat, Repeat

Nigella Lawson changed the course of cooking and perhaps the English language on her show, Cook, Eat, Repeat on Monday night after mispronouncing 'microwave' as 'me-crow-wav-vay'.

While viewers flocked to Twitter to discuss her vernacular, the queen of cooking has since replied to a fan to discuss the moment on the show - and she has a very reasonable explanation!

After a fan commented: "Microwave said very oddly on your last program?" she replied: "I know. On purpose."

Discussing her fun way of referring to the kitchen appliance, one Twitter user wrote, "2020 has thrown a lot of curveballs at us but I was truly not expecting the way Nigella Lawson says microwave to be one of them."

Nigella is wowing viewers with her gorgeous recipes on the show

Another added: "I'm loving the new series of Nigella. Double buttered toast, double carbs, all the greatest condiments and the best pronunciation of microwave. Ever." A third person tweeted: "Nigella is unstoppable now. She is fully unchained, and the rest of us can only look on in shock and awe."

Nigella released a book of the same name earlier this year, and recently opened up about writing a new series of recipes during lockdown, as people queued up to go shopping in supermarkets.

Back in October, she told The Guardian: "It was hard. But I suppose that survival thing kicked in, and it felt important to think about food because it became clear [during lockdown] that it gave structure, sustenance and pleasure.

She added that she enjoyed her enforced break from work, saying: "[It was] wonderful, which I know sounds awful. But I’m very happy not having to fill up my life going to things. I very much like having no public life."

