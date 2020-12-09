Sean Bean and Stephen Graham set to star in new drama Time - get the details We can't wait to see this pair in the same show!

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham are set to star together in a new BBC drama, Time, and we can't wait to see these acting powerhouses together. What a duo!

In the show, the Game of Thrones actor plays Mark, a convict who befriends prison officer Eric, played by Stephen. The official synopsis reads: "Mark Cobden is consumed by guilt after accidentally killing an innocent man.

"Accepting his four-year sentence and separated from his family, he meets Eric McNally, a caring prison officer doing his best to protect those in his charge. However when one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice; between his principles and his family."

It concludes: "A visceral, emotional and high-stakes portrayal of life in a British prison; A story of guilt and forgiveness, punishment and penitence, both Eric and Mark are trapped by their pasts and unsure of their futures. Will they find the strength to move forward?"

Get the first look from BBC's Time

The two stars will be joined by Downton Abbey's very own Siobhan Finneran, The Royle Family star Sue Johnston and This is England star Michael Socha.

The series is currently filming in Liverpool and has yet to have an airdate, so we can't wait to find out more!

Stephen revealed that he recently lost out on his role on Peaky Blinders due to the lockdown. Speaking on the podcast Pound for Pound about how his role has been put on hold back in April, he explained: "I was supposed to be starting Peaky Blinders but that has been put on hold indefinitely. My agent spent a lot of time putting that together."

Stephen opened up about his role that has been postponed

The showrunner Steven Knight previously opened up about Stephen's role in the upcoming series while a guest on the Obsessed with... Peaky Blinders podcast, explaining: "The amount of people who have come to us wanting to be in it is quite astonishing, and really good people.

"So what I've tried to avoid before is turning it into a 'spot the celebrity' – you know, because I think it's quite distracting sometimes."

