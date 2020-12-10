Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge announce exciting show news

Escape to the Chateau has gained a huge following since it began back in 2015 and it seems the fan base has only grown over the years. Dick and Angel Strawbridge, who moved to their gorgeous French chateau five years ago and documented its renovation, has even gained followers all over the globe.

Now, the couple have announced the exciting news that viewers in America will be able to enjoy episodes from the very beginning.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible new library

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the couple said: "NEWS for our American friends. From this Saturday 5th December (8pm) you can see series one of Escape to the Chateau on @hgtv. The series has been aired in regional parts of the States, but we know, from frustrated emails, that you want to see the series in a big run...

"Thank you @hgtv for making this possible! And THANK YOU to everyone across the pond for tuning in - we hope you enjoy the adventure."

Plenty were thrilled with the update, one person wrote: "That is wonderful news, your Escape to the Chateau makes so many people very happy." Another said: "At last! My son is in USA and I've been keeping him updated with your adventures and he is so fascinated."

The lifestyle programme has gone stateside!

Meanwhile, on this side of the pond, Escape fans are loving the most recent instalment in the series, which began in November. As well as seeing fantastic transformations in Dick and Angel's Chateau such as their brand new library, renovated salon and orangery, many have high praise for the family elements of the show.

One viewer wrote: "Oh my goodness, I've always lived by the expression 'What's for you won't for by you!' Passed down by my great grannie and I very much believe in that too. So nice to hear you say that to your children another lovely evening of #EscapeToTheChateau."

A second fan also praised the Strawbridge family for getting children involved in the work around the house. They tweeted: "Dick and Angel [are] such a great team, soon the children will be able to [do] lots more too, although they are very helpful for their age. Great TV."

