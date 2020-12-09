Escape to Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge delight fans with adorable new photo The Strawbridge family are hugely popular from the Channel 4 show

We love watching Dick and Angel Strawbridge on Escape to the Chateau. The new series of the Channel 4 programme has gone down a treat with viewers as they document their family life and incredible Chateau's transformation. And now, fans of the show were delighted after seeing a new family photo.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the adorable snap sees mum Angel with Arthur and Dorothy keeping busy in their circus-themed playroom, showing off their incredible designing skills.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible new library

The caption read: "In tonight's episode, Dick and Angel attempt to renovate the orangery with the help of a roofing expert and some pre-loved slate, all the way from Wales.

Plenty took to the comments praising new the snap and the lifestyle programme. One person wrote: "This is hands down the best series I have watched, I absolutely adore following this family." Another added: "This so is just a delight, I love it, so creative and just such a joyful family."

Angel with her two children Arthur and Dorothy

It seems fans had high praise for latest instalment in the new series, in particular while observing Dick and Angel as parents to their two children. Taking to Twitter after the episode aired, many fans were quick to comment on the heartwarming family moments on the show.

One viewer wrote: "Oh my goodness, I've always lived by the expression 'What's for you won't for by you!' Passed down by my great grannie and I very much believe in that too. So nice to hear you say that to your children another lovely evening of #EscapeToTheChateau."

A second fan also praised the Strawbridge family for getting children involved in the work around the house. They tweeted: "Dick and Angel [are] such a great team, soon the children will be able to [do] lots more too, although they are very helpful for their age. Great TV."

