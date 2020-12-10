George Clooney displays weight loss than had him hospitalised in The Midnight Sky trailer The Midnight Sky also stars Felicity Jones as an astronaut

The Midnight Sky is a new film coming to Netflix, from the new trailer that was released on Thursday, it looks absolutely brilliant. However, George Clooney, who both directed and starred in the upcoming post-apocalyptic movie, admitted that he was hospitalised with pancreatitis after losing too much weight too quickly for his role.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself." The actor reportedly lost 25lb from the role, which is evident from the trailer which shows him looking gaunt. Watch it here...

WATCH: George stars in Netflix's The Midnight Sky

The official synopsis for the new Netflix original reads: "This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe."

The Ocean's 11 actor also grew a beard from the show, and told the publication: "I grew a big ugly beard and my son loved it because he’d hide things in it which I wouldn’t know about until I got to work and I’d be like, 'Oh, there’s a popsicle stuck in my beard.'

George also directed the upcoming film

"But my wife and daughter were really happy when it came off because it was very hard to find a face underneath all that mess."

