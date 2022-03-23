Where is Bridgerton filmed? See the stunning locations

Bridgerton is back! If you're anything like us, and are completely enamoured by the romance novel-inspired series on Netflix, then take a trip to Bath to visit the stunning filming locations that will leave you swooning and begging for the full regency experience.

The period drama, which is back for season two, is a delightful dose of regency scandal and romance! Based on the best-selling books by Julia Quinn, the show is set in England in the early 1800's, and follows the Bridgerton family and all the up-and-downs of their high society lives and romances. So why not settle back on your sofa, grab some treats, and get inspired to plan a trip to explore the locations in Bath used as sets in the series.

WATCH: Bridgerton's trailer hints at love and scandal - and we can't wait!

Abbey Green

Tucked away behind the Roman Baths you will find Pickled Greens shop and café which stands in for the Modiste – a dress shop key to the story. Filming took place inside and outside of the Grade 2 listed building which features traditional doubled fronted bay windows. Another part of Abbey Green was also used to stand in for Covent Garden.

No. 1 Royal Crescent

The exterior of No. 1 Royal Crescent is used for the home of the Featherington family. In the story, Lady Featherington devotes her time to navigating her three daughters through the social season to find them suitable husbands. No. 1 Royal Crescent is a museum which has been decorated and furnished just as it might have been in the late 1700s.

Royal Crescent

One of Bath's most iconic landmarks makes for an impressive backdrop for filming, so you will not miss it when it appears in Bridgerton. The crescent - built between 1767 and 1775 - is arranged around a perfect lawn overlooking Royal Victoria Park and forms a sweeping crescent of 30 Grade I listed terraced houses.

Bath Street

With it's cobbled paving and striking line of colonnades running down each side, Bath Street appears in the first trailer for the show and is used for several street scenes. At the bottom of Bath Street lies the Cross Baths and Thermae Bath Spa and this area is known as the Spa quarter of Bath where the water bubbles up from the springs at a temperature of 46 degrees.

Assembly Rooms

Bridgerton promises to be full of high-society events and lavish balls, where the characters dance and socialise under the watchful eye of the entire town. The Tea Room and Ball Room of the Assembly Rooms make a perfect grand backdrop for the sumptuous ball scenes full of glamourous and vivacious costumes and hairstyles.

The Guildhall

The Banqueting Room at the Guildhall was also used for ball scenes in the series. Centrally located, the Guildhall is an elegant Georgian venue, with grand staircases and elegant plasterwork. The Banqueting Room is a fine, highly decorated room with ornate gilding, historic paintings and soaring ceilings.

Holburne Museum

The exterior of the Holburne Museum was used for filming the entrance to one of the ball scenes in Bridgerton. On the impressive approach to The Holburne Museum, via the grandness of Great Pulteney Street, the building's elegant façade and gardens provide an inkling of its grandeur and history. For further information on visiting Bath go to visitbath.co.uk

Ranger's House

Some scenes were shot in London - like the exterior of the Bridgerton family's beautiful Wysteria-filled mansion. The home is none other than Ranger's House in Greenwich.

