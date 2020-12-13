Strictly's Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice: Everything they've said about their relationship The couple have found themselves at the centre of romance reports

Their sizzling chemistry on the Strictly dance floor has led to numerous reports of a fledgling romance between Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice. The GMB star and her dance pro have made it into the semi-final of the 2020 competition and will be hoping to lift the famous Glitterball trophy at the end of the series.

Their fancy footwork might have captivated both viewers and judges, but talk of a possible relationship has also made headlines in recent weeks. But what exactly have the stars said about those rumours? HELLO! takes a look back at what Ranvir and Giovanni have said about each other so far…

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice's romantic nickname for Ranvir Singh revealed

Ranvir, 43, previously commented on the couple's intimate routines, and admitted they put in the work to ensure their romantic dances are "convincing". She told the Mirror: "Giovanni is so amazing, he doesn't need me to be sensational. He sizzles all by himself. It doesn't matter whether I'm in the room or not, he's sizzling away. The dances are all about being romantic and, of course, we have to make them convincing.

"You've got to be game when you take part in Strictly. You can't do things half-heartedly. I admit, it doesn't come easily. You have to break down some of your own barriers and do things that can feel embarrassing at first."

Ranvir and Giovanni have sizzling chemistry on the dance floor

Speculation increased further following the couple's American Smooth in week six, when eagle-eyed viewers spotted 30-year-old Giovanni calling Ranvir "baby girl" and declaring, "I love you".

The BBC released a video showing the pair's previously unheard conversation as they got into character on the show. Giovanni could be heard saying: "Surprise, it's our song, baby girl!" Ranvir replied: "I love this song!" before Giovanni continued: "I love you, let's go."

Speaking later to Strictly host Claudia Winkleman, Ranvir explained they had been channelling a married couple that they had spotted during filming.

The couple have denied reports of a romance

The couple's chemistry was never more evident than in week seven, when they took to the dance floor with a sensual Viennese Waltz. Following their show-stopping performance, Giovanni took to Twitter to honour his "beautiful princess".

He wrote: "Thank you to all of you for keeping our dream still alive… your messages and votes means everything! And to you @ranvir01… what can I say? A beautiful princess who deserves every single moment of this success! Semifinals here we come…"

Ranvir seriously has impressed Strictly viewers with her routines

Ranvir is currently single. She was previously married to Ranjeet Singh Dehal, but they reportedly split years ago, only confirming the news this September, just before the start of Strictly. The former couple share one child: son Tushaan, who was born in 2012.

