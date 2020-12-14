Ranvir Singh has spoken out following her surprise exit from Strictly Come Dancing. The Good Morning Britain presenter took to Instagram following Sunday's show to express her disappointment as she paid a touching tribute to her pro partner, Giovanni Pernice.

"Sadly it was not to be - but what a way to go… on a beautiful Waltz that got a score of 8,9,9 on the semi-final of @bbcstrictly I couldn’t have done anymore!" she wrote on Instagram.

"My incredible partner - you @pernicegiovann1 tried your best to get me to the final and I'm just disappointed for you. I adore you.

"My feet are relieved to not be punished anymore and although my heart is a little sad for tonight - I am genuinely proud of what we achieved from below zero ability and confidence to start with to feeling magical in the Paso, Foxtrot, the American Smooth, Argentine Tango, Viennese Waltz, and a classic Waltz! With a Cha cha and Jive squeezed in for good measure.

"Thank you to everyone @bbcstrictly for allowing me to be part of the show and thank you to everyone who voted and supported us for the last two months. What a privilege to be part of a show that gives so much joy to the country in this year of 2020 xxx."

Ranvir and Giovanni's exit from the show proved controversial amongst viewers. The couple were bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night and landed in the dance-off against Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer. It was Jamie and Karen's second week running in the bottom two – but the judges ultimately decided to vote off Ranvir and Giovanni.

"Ranvir's been robbed of her place in the final," one disappointed fan tweeted, with another adding: "Absolute travesty." A third remarked: "The most disgraceful #strictly decision. WHAT JUST HAPPENED???"

Four couples will now dance for the chance to lift the Glitterball trophy in the 2020 final: Bill and Oti, HRVY and Janette, Jamie and Karen and Maisie and Gorka.

