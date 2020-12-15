Motsi Mabuse has taken to Instagram in a public show of support for Strictly's head judge, Shirley Ballas. The 39-year-old posted a video showing the two women walking hand-in-hand down a corridor backstage. She wrote: "Attacking her is attacking me!!

"Everyone that is part of my community knows that we support, we love ad we spread love!!! SUPPORT OTHER WOMEN PERIOD!! @shirleyballas #strictlykindness #tb #videobeforecovid19."

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse shows support for Strictly's head judge, Shirley Ballas

Fans were quick to praise her message of positivity, with one writing: "That walk is life but that message is everyone. They better. Period!!!" A second echoed: "Love this!! girls supporting girls x." And a third remarked: "Two amazing ladies."

Motsi's post follows a controversial weekend on Strictly, which saw Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice leave the competition.

Ranvir and Giovanni narrowly missed out on the 2020 final

The couple were bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night and landed in the dance-off against Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer. It was Jamie and Karen's second week running in the bottom two – but the judges ultimately decided to vote off Ranvir and Giovanni.

It was a split decision for the panel; while Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie and Karen, Motis voted for Ranvir and Giovanni.

The judges were split in their decision

That meant the final decision came down to head judge Shirley. "Well again, this is very difficult because I’ve grown to love both couples," the 60-year-old admitted. "I'm getting quite emotional now. Musicality, determination, conviction from both teams, they just gave their all.

"But I just feel that one couple had a little more determination, a little bit more 'I’m not leaving without that trophy,' and with that in mind I’m saving Jamie and Karen."

Four couples will now dance for the chance to lift the Glitterball trophy in the 2020 final this weekend: Bill and Oti, HRVY and Janette, Jamie and Karen and Maisie and Gorka.

