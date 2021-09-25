Everything you need to know about Strictly star Karen Hauer's love life The Strictly Come Dancing star has been married twice

We can't wait to weclome one of our favourite pros, Karen Hauer, back onto the screen as she makes her competition debut with her celebrity partner, Greg Wise, on Strictly Come Dancing. The talented dancer has been a familiar face on British TV for a while, though, having joined Strictly for series ten back in 2012.

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing relationships that didn't stand the test of time

Recently single following a break-up, Karen has had a few romantic ups and downs over the last few years. Read on to find out more about who she's married, divorced, and dated…

Matthew Hauer

Karen, who grew up in New York, auditioned for U.S talent show So You Think You Can Dance in 2009, alongside her first husband and former dance partner Matthew. The pair did well in the competition, with Karen making it to the top 20. They split later that year, however, although Karen continued to be known by her married name.

She went on to tie the knot with Kevin Clifton

Kevin Clifton

Karen married another dancer, her Strictly co-star Kevin Clifton, back in 2015, after he proposed to her on stage during a performance of their show Burn the Floor. During their relationship, the star was known professionally as Karen Clifton. The pair announced their split in March 2018, following months of speculation that they were not getting along, and amid reports that Karen had an affair. In 2019, Kevin opened up about their divorce in an interview, blaming it in part on the amount he drank. He told The Mail that his marriage to Karen fell into trouble after he became stressed and started "going out and drinking all the time".

Karen and Kevin were married for three years

Kevin said: "I was constantly stressed out, constantly emotional, constantly sad. It got to a point, and then me and Karen ended up breaking up." Now happy with his new love Stacey Dooley, Kevin and Karen have no hard feelings. Karen spoke fondly of her ex during an interview with FUBAR Radio last year, saying: "There is no drama… I’m happy, he’s happy, let’s all be happy!"

David Webb

Karen and opera singer David seemed to be in a happy relationship, having moved in together and even adopted a dog, Marley.

Karen and David were together for two years

Last November, the couple did their first joint interview for HELLO! magazine, where Karen called David "her rock" and said: "It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. "Everyone just falls in love with him too because he has such a beautiful soul." Her partner at the time gushed about the dancer, too saying: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth."

The former couple surprised fans back in September when they announced that they had split up after two years together. However, they reportedly remain on amicable terms.

Jordan Jones Williams

Karen Hauer took to social media in August 2021 to share a workout video with her new man, fitness professional Jordan Jones Williams. After making their debut as a couple at a performance of the Him & Me show in July, the professional dancer is now sharing posts on social media with her new partner.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Karen Hauer causes a stir in fitness video with new boyfriend

Chatting on Loose Women, Karen joked about not dating any more dancers, saying: "No dancers, goodnight, bye! No more dancers. I hope they don't dance, none of them." She has certainly found what she is looking for with the fitness pro!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.