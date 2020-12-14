Kevin Clifton has taken to Twitter with a public message of support for his ex-wife, Karen Hauer. On Sunday, Karen and her celebrity dance partner, Jamie Laing, secured their place in the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2020, having beaten Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice in a tense dance-off.

MORE: GMB's Ranvir Singh breaks silence following SHOCK Strictly exit

Taking to Twitter following Sunday’s results show, Kevin sweetly wrote: “Massive congratulations to @JamieLaing_UK and @karen_hauer. So happy for you. Well deserved,” along with four clapping hands emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Kevin Clifton and Karen Hauer's wedding day

Kevin and Karen, both 38, were married from 2015 to 2018. Following their shock split, they sat down with HELLO! magazine and confirmed that they would moving forward as good friends.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing: Everyone who has been hit by the Strictly Curse

"It was important to be honest about everything,” Kevin said of their decision to talk about their separation. “I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We are just two people who love what we do and we never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody."

Kevin Clifton publicly congratulated Karen and Jamie

"It is about being true to yourself, and respecting one another. I respect and admire Kevin as a performer, a human being, and I’ve always looked up to him, that will never stop,” Karen added. “We want to be positive in all of this."

MORE: Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley spark debate with latest change to home

Both Karen and Kevin went on to find love; Karen dated opera singer David Webb for two years before their split in September, and Kevin is in a relationship with his 2018 Strictly partner, Stacey Dooley.

The former couple were married from 2015 to 2018

Speaking shortly after Kevin’s romance with Stacey was confirmed, Karen graciously said: "I don't really know anything about that. When we go in [to rehearsals] we're literally going crazy with all the routines. But you know what he looks extremely happy, so I'm happy that he's happy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.