Piers Morgan hits back at Craig Revel Horwood labelling Ranvir's jive 'dreadful' Ranvir and Giovanni were voted out of last week's semi-final

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid passionately defended Ranvir Singh's performance on last week's Strictly Come Dancing semi-final after Craig Revel Horwood labelled her jive 'dreadful'.

The Good Morning Britain presenters were chatting to the Strictly judge on Wednesday morning's episode of the show, when they had their disagreement over the fellow ITV star.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares emotional message after reaching milestone

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ranvir Singh breaks down after shock Strictly exit

Craig made the comment about Ranvir while chatting about Bill Bailey's success on the show: "He really works hours and hours on end to perfect it, and that's where he's brilliant. And he's been able to lay his hand, his dance hand, to any style and you saw last Saturday, Ranvir and that dreadful Jive she did - it wasn't good at all."

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer defends dance partner Jamie Laing's position in final

MORE: Stacey Dooley's home renovation plans divide fans - photos

MORE: Strictly's Ranvir Singh breaks down in tears during emotional exit interview with Giovanni Pernice

The Strictly judge made the comment on Wednesday's GMB

Upon hearing the criticism, Piers responded: "Alright, alright! Alright Ebeneezer Scrooge, you can't come on Good Morning Britain trashing our own."

Susanna added: "Do you know what, to the untrained eye she looks fabulous at jive I don't know what you're talking about!" After the presenters then saw the funny side, Craig added: "Well she had a great smile through it darling."

Ranvir and Giovanni were voted off last week

Ranvir was voted out of last week's semi-final along with professional partner Giovanni Pernice, after losing out on a place in the final to Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer. The contestant's exit from the show came as a surprise to many, with a large number expressing their dismay on social media.

It was Jamie and Karen's second week running in the bottom two – but the judges ultimately decided to vote off Ranvir and Giovanni. Ranvir broke her silence on her exit on social media soon after, writing: "My feet are relieved to not be punished anymore and although my heart is a little sad for tonight.

"I am genuinely proud of what we achieved from below zero ability and confidence to start with to feeling magical in the Paso, Foxtrot, the American Smooth, Argentine Tango, Viennese Waltz, and a classic Waltz! With a Cha cha and Jive squeezed in for good measure."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.