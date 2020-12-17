Antiques Road Trip's Izzie Balmer reveals most expensive sale – and it is seriously impressive The auctioneer joined the BBC show last year

Izzie Balmer has been the face of Antiques Road Trip this week along with Catherine Southon as they explore many gorgeous items on their journey.

While Izzie may have only joined the BBC programme last year, it seems she's certainly no less experienced and recently revealed her biggest sale in her career – and it is impressive!

Speaking to Stylist earlier this year, the 31-year-old auctioneer revealed the item that received the large sum: "[It was] an oil painting by a Derbyshire painter called George Turner.

"These would usually fetch between £3,000 to £7,000, but this one sold for £22,000."

The valuer, from Derbyshire, has picked up many tricks of the trade since joining the antiques industry soon after she graduated from university. In the same interview, Izzie explained how, despite her knowledge, she often gets overlooked by others in her line of work.

Izzie Balmer on this week's Antiques Road Trip

"I do sometimes get older men presuming that I don’t know anything. It’s just a matter of overcoming their pre-conceived ideas, winning them round and gaining their confidence," she told the publication.

After studying geography at degree level, Izzie went on to discover her love for dealing antiques after landing a role at a vintage shop, before going on to complete placements at auction houses. Izzie told the Source Vintage blog: "As each day passed I realised there was much more to antiques than the dusty old boring items I had originally thought them to be. Each item means something to someone and holds its own story."

The presenter then went on to land a job with Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip expert Charles Hanson, before she then secured more roles in TV. She started off by making a brief appearance on Bargain Hunt, filling in for her then boss, before going on to presenter Street Auction, Flog It! and then Antiques Road Trip.

