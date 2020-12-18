Call the Midwife's Helen George talks new royal role - get the details The actress also discussed the upcoming Call the Midwife Christmas special

Helen George has revealed details about her exciting new role – and it has a royal theme!

The Call the Midwife actress, who is perhaps best known for her part as Trixie in the BBC midwifery programme, was chatting to Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio breakfast show about the project, which forms part of Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming West End show Cinderella.

MORE: Helen George teases potential romance storyline in Call the Midwife Christmas special

The actress told the radio host: "I play the queen and I got some really fun songs to sing, the complete opposite of Call the Midwife. It was a dream. He's a genius."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife Christmas special teaser

She continued: "He's so successful, so wealthy, so amazing already, yet he still keeps going. He's trying to get theatres back on their feet. He's still got that passion and drive and I really admire him. I think he's wonderful."

The production was written by a former co-star of Helen's, Emerald Fennell, who appeared in Call the Midwife from 2013 until 2017. The production is due to premiere in London's West End next year.

MORE: Call the Midwife creator gives major update about new series - and fans will be pleased!

MORE: Call the Midwife star to return to the show for first time since season six

MORE: Helen George and boyfriend Jack Ashton celebrate major new milestone

The festive special of Call the Midwife airs on Christmas day

Helen also discussed the upcoming Christmas special of Call the Midwife, which is airing on BBC One on Christmas day. The actor even hinted at her characters potential romantic storyline in the show.

She told Chris: "Trixie has a great storyline, she normally gets this dress allowance from her godmother that lives in Portofino and that's why she gets all this lovely Dior dresses, and this year, instead of sending her the dosh she sends her this token to a marriage bureau to find a man.

"You can imagine Trixie's face, she's not particularly happy about it and well, I don't want to give too much away, but the choices aren't great!" As well as the festive special, fans can also look forward to the drama's tenth series, which will begin in January 2021.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.