Helen George and boyfriend Jack Ashton celebrate major new milestone

Helen George shared some exciting news with her fans this week, revealing that she and boyfriend Jack Ashton have moved into their new house with their daughter Wren.

Sharing a series of photos with their removal van, the Call the Midwife star announced: "Exhausted after our house move. We literally couldn’t have done it without @davisandmac, the nicest guys!"

The actress even gave fans a sneak peek of little Wren's incredible dolls' house. She added: "They even set up Wren's Dolls House. Thank you Ed, Dan and the boys. We are forever indebted!!!"

It seems the young family had a smooth transition into the property, and will no doubt be looking forward to spending their first Christmas at their new home, amid the ongoing pandemic.

Helen and boyfriend Jack have moved homes

Fans rushed to send their well-wishes, with one writing: "Good luck and lots of love in your new home xx." Another remarked: "May your new home be filled with love and laughter." A third post read: "Lots of love to you all in your new home!"

The new chapter in their lives comes shortly after Jack celebrated his birthday with the most incredible birthday cake. Helen posted a gorgeous photo of her partner and their three-year-old daughter with the decadent creation. "Happiest of birthdays my love," she simply wrote.

The actress shared a glimpse of her daughter's doll house

Although the celebrations were somewhat muted this year due to England's second lockdown, the actors made sure they celebrated! Jack later shared a video of him swinging his little girl in the air to Simply Red's iconic tune, Stars - cute!

