Call The Midwife fans don't have long to wait until the charming period drama returns to our screens. A festive special of the hit show will air on Christmas Day, followed by a new series in January 2021. And, now the creators behind the show have treated fans to an idea of what they can expect from series ten!

Series creator and writer, Heidi Thomas revealed that filming for the show's tenth series has begun and gave what might be a major clue for what fans can expect when the show returns in January.

She revealed: "We are now halfway through filming series ten, and in story terms are up to the summer of 1966. (No spoilers - England win the World Cup!)", adding, "Everything feels full of optimism."

While Thomas remained hush-hush about what's in store for the ladies of Nonnatus House, we're hopeful that the new series sees the midwives take a bit of well-deserved time off to celebrate England's victory!

Thomas also opened up about the impact coronavirus has had on the show's filming schedule this year, as well as the changes the cast and crew have had to implement due to restrictions. Filming for the series' Christmas Special and the tenth series began in March but was swiftly shut down as the UK went into national lockdown. Thomas revealed it wasn't until five months later, in July, that the team were finally allowed back on set.

Call The Midwife series ten will be on our screens in January

The creator, who is married to actor Stephen McGann who plays Dr Turner in the show, said: "Filming with Covid restrictions in place has been interesting, and successful." She added: "In some ways, we had a head start, as when you have as many newborn babies on set as we do, you are never more than six inches from a bottle of sanitiser!

Filming for the show had to be postponed earlier this year due to the pandemic

"The new rules have become second nature, and all has gone well. I actually cried when I saw the finished result - you simply can't tell it was filmed under such unusual conditions, and that is as it ought to be."

The Christmas episode will air on BBC One on 25 December while series ten will air in January 2021.

For the upcoming special, the synopsis reads: "In Nonnatus House, Christmas 1965 has arrived, and the nuns... are hoping for a quiet Christmas in Poplar, but when one of the nuns receives an unwanted gift, and another is rushed to hospital, nothing goes quite to plan."

