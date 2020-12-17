Helen George teases potential romance storyline in Call the Midwife Christmas special We can't wait for the BBC drama's return!

Helen George has teased a potential romance storyline for her character Trixie Franklin in the upcoming Christmas special of Call the Midwife.

The actress, who has played one of leading stars of the BBC drama since 2012, opened up about the festive episode's plot to Chris Evans on Virgin Radio breakfast show.

The actress told the radio presenter on Thursday morning: "Trixie has a great storyline, she normally gets this dress allowance from her godmother that lives in Portofino and that's why she gets all this lovely Dior dresses, and this year, instead of sending her the dosh she sends her this token to a marriage bureau to find a man.

"You can imagine Trixie's face, she's not particularly happy about it and well, I don't want to give too much away, but the choices aren't great!"

Helen also revealed that she was yet to see the Christmas episode herself. "Normally we have a screening but we couldn't this year, so I haven't even seen it, but it's a really fun, festive treat."

The actress added: "It's the uplift we all need, especially on Christmas day when so many people aren't seeing their families and relatives, it's a lovely tradition that carries on."

As well as the special, which will air on Christmas day on BBC One, fans can also look forward to the drama's tenth series, which will begin in January 2021. Filming for the series' Christmas Special and the tenth series began in March but was swiftly shut down as the UK went into national lockdown.

Call the Midwife's writer and creator Heidi Thomas revealed it wasn't until five months later, in July, that the team were finally allowed back on set. The writer did reveal more recently, however, what is in store in the new episodes. "We are now halfway through filming series ten, and in story terms are up to the summer of 1966. (No spoilers - England win the World Cup!)", adding, "Everything feels full of optimism."

