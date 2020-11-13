Strictly Come Dancing confirm Anton du Beke as judge for Saturday's live show The ballroom dancer will be joining Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood

Strictly Come Dancing have confirmed professional dancer Anton du Beke will be appearing as a judge on this weekend's live show. Announcing the news on social media on Friday, the BBC ballroom show's official account said: "We are pleased to announce that the King of Ballroom Anton du Beke is stepping into our Judging panel this weekend. Good luck Anton!"

Plenty of fans immediately reacted to the news, expressing their delight at seeing Anton take a seat at the judging table. One person wrote: "Best news I've heard all day!!!" while a second said: "Can definitely see Anton as a long term judge."

Anton will be joining the likes of Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas after judge Motsi Mabuse announced she was no longer appearing on this week's show due to isolating after an "urgent" trip to Germany.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Motsi wrote: "Hi guys, earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days. I'll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I'll be doing my own hair and makeup!"

Anton is taking to the judging panel

Anton and Motsi's announcement also follows the shocking news that Katya Jones and her dance partner Nicola Adams have both been axed from Strictly after professional dancer Katya tested positive for COVID-19.

Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.

Motsi announced she is missing this weekend's show

In a statement, Nicola said: "Hey guys! I'm absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon. I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for!

"I'm gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help."

