Strictly Come Dancing has had to make some drastic changes this year, but the live shows could look a little more familiar very soon as BBC bosses are reportedly set to bring back a studio audience.

With the country coming out of lockdown as of Wednesday 2 December, the popular show is planning on bringing spectators back for the live semi-final in next week's show, the Sun reports. HELLO! have reached out to the BBC for comment.

WATCH: Anton du Beke talks 'awkward moment' on Strictly Come Dancing

The team behind the ballroom competition are said to be bringing back fans of the show to add to the Strictly atmosphere, and will allow contestants' family and friends to watch the live performances.

The audience, grouped into household bubbles, will be socially distanced and will be required to wear a mask in accordance with the latest government guidelines.

At the beginning of the series in October, the production team were able to allow a small number of audience members in to watch the competition, however, this was halted after the rise of coronavirus cases and stricter measures from the government prior to the November lockdown.

BBC bosses are reportedly bringing in a socially distanced audience for the semi final

The audience update was posted via the ticketing website through which Strictly fans apply to be a part of the studio audience.

At the time, the statement said: "In light of the new lockdown measures which take effect in England from Thursday 5 November, we're sad to announce that we won't be able to have a live studio audience for Strictly Come Dancing during November. Ticket holders have been notified.

"No tickets will be sent out for December shows until we are sure it will be safe and compliant to welcome audiences back, so please keep checking back for updates. We will continue to follow government guidelines. We understand how disappointing this will be, but we very much hope we will see some of you later in the series."

