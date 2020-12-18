Strictly's Ranvir Singh's son Tushaan chops off long hair after being inspired by Giovanni Pernice We're loving the new look!

Ranvir Singh's journey on Strictly Come Dancing came to an end last weekend, and since then the star has been making the most of her free time.

On Wednesday, the Good Morning Britain star treated her son to a trip to the hairdressers and later shared a before and after picture – shocking fans with the results.

Ranvir's son, Tushaan, had gorgeous long locks but, according to his mum, he was encouraged to go for a total transformation by Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice.

"From this… my little boy!" she wrote alongside a picture of his long dark hair, "To this…! It's the influence of Giovanni Pernice," she added across an image of Tushaan's new short haircut.

Ranvir's son before the transformation

The changes didn't stop there, as Ranvir also treated herself to "new hair".

It's been a rollercoaster of a week for Ranvir, who was reduced to tears after her exit from the dance show. However, on Wednesday, it was revealed that the TV presenter will be fronting Lorraine next week while host Lorraine Kelly is on holiday.

The young man was inspired by Giovanni Pernice

"I am so excited," confirmed Ranvir, who will be hosting the show on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week, while Andi Peters will return from his summer stint to host the Christmas Eve show.

When Lorraine commented that she will be tuning in from home, Ranvir laughed and added: "I better not mess it up when the boss is watching!"