David Jason candidly talks today's TV going in a 'downward spiral' direction The actor is the subject of documentary, David Jason: Britain's Favourite TV star

David Jason has given his views on TV programmes today heading in a "downward spiral" and lacking "censorship".

Chatting to Bucks Free Press this month, the Only Fools and Horses actor, 80, candidly said the content of today's dramas and thrillers differ from shows in his heyday.

MORE: David Jason reveals 'bitter blow' after losing out on famous role

"We had censorship when you couldn't say certain things, you couldn't show certain things because it was disrespectful or bad manners. You needed to be clever with your dialogue in order to get round things – now you just say it and we are going further in a downward spiral."

The actor is known and loved for his many iconic TV roles

He added: "Bad language is becoming more and more graphic and is supposed to be acceptable. If it's a drama or a powerful story of everyday life, you've got to have everybody swearing their heads off."

The Open All Hours star spoke candidly to HELLO! earlier this year when he chimed in on the debate, adding further: "Whereas in [A Touch of] Frost we avoided any bad language and any graphic scenes of any nature.

MORE: David Jason opens up about finding fame 'difficult' to cope with

MORE: David Jason opens up about heartwarming bond with daughter Sophie

MORE: David Jason reveals whether A Touch of Frost will announce more episodes

The Only Fools and Horses star explained how TV today differs from the past

"We just told the story and I'm a great believer in if that story is good enough and you tell it well enough... you don't even notice they're not swearing so it's not obligatory in order to keep your audience."

The actor even opened up to HELLO! about the prospect of returning the classic ITV drama, which ended in 2010. "If the right script came along I think that we could certainly have another crack at it."

David is one of the nation's most recognisable faces on British TV history, so it's fitting that he's the subject of a new Channel 5 docu-series, David Jason: Britain's Favourite TV Star, airing this week.

The two-part series will delve into David's impressive 60 year-plus career from his early break into acting via the theatre, to his iconic roles as Derek 'Del-Boy' Trotter, DI Jack Frost and Pop Larkin.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.