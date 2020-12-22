Everything you need to know about BBC's A Teacher The US drama about a student-teacher affair is coming to BBC Two

BBC Two have announced a brand new drama to kick off 2021. A Teacher, a new consent drama about an illicit student-teacher affair, will be coming to the channel very soon.

MORE: 5 brilliant dramas coming to Channel 5 to add to your must-watch list

The drama series originally aired in the US in November and has received rave reviews for its nuanced but provocative depiction of the predatory relationship between a young female teacher and her male pupil.

Check out the trailer below and keep reading for everything you need to know about the show before it airs in January 2021 ...

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Teacher tells the story of an illicit student-teacher affair

Pose actress Kate Mara takes the lead role of Claire Wilson, the English teacher at the centre of the drama, while Nick Robinson, who has previously appeared in Jurassic World and Love, Simon stars as 18-year-old student Eric Walker.

While not based on a true story, the creators behind the series have admitted that they have taken inspiration from a number of high-profile cases of student-teacher relationships. According to Screenrant, series director Hannah Fidell worked extensively with a team of therapists specializing in childhood sexual assault to ensure that the series was an accurate depiction.

MORE: 7 Netflix shows and films everyone is talking about right now

MORE: His Dark Materials: when will season three be aired?

MORE: 26 shows to get excited about in 2021

The official synopsis for the drama reads: "Beautiful and quietly enigmatic, Claire is the newest teacher at Westerbrook High School. Dissatisfied in her marriage to her college sweetheart Matt Mitchell, distant from her brother, Nate Wilson and desperate for connection, she quickly befriends fellow teacher, Kathryn Sanders.

Nick Robinson plays 18-year-old student Eric

"Claire's life changes when Eric, a charming all-American senior in her English class, asks for help preparing for his SAT test. Popular and outgoing, Eric is the captain of the soccer team and nearly inseparable from his best friends, Logan Davis and Josh Smith.

"Everything seems perfect on the surface, but Eric is forced to juggle the pressures of school, applying for college and a part-time job, all while helping take care of his two younger brothers so his mother, Sandy can support the family.

The show will explore the explore the complexities and consequences of the predatory relationship

"As Claire and Eric begin to spend more time together, boundaries are crossed, and a subtle game of grooming begins. The permanent damage left in the wake of Claire's choices becomes impossible for them, and their friends and family, to ignore."

The series will debut on BBC Two on Sunday 3rd January 2021 at 10pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.