The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity - meet the cast of the BBC sitcom The comedy troupe is back with their take on the Nativity

The group behind the hit West End show The Play That Goes Wrong are back with another Christmas special.

MORE: 9 hilarious TV moments from 2020 you've probably forgotten about

The Goes Wrong Show sees the fictitious Cornley Drama Society take on various theatre genres, with disastrous and hilarious results. This time, the amateur actors present their version of the greatest story ever told, the Nativity.

As we would expect from the The Goes Wrong Show, things don't quite to plan. As the show synopsis teases: "All soon descends into chaos: an ingenious pop-up book set soon proves a physical danger to both cast and crew, the angel Gabriel develops a firework obsession, the actors inside a donkey have a terrible falling out that results in unnecessary nudity, and there is much more fire than anyone anticipated." Get to know the cast of the show here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alibi's Traces is coming to the BBC - see treaser trailer here

Henry Lewis as Robert

Henry Lewis plays the role of Robert, Cornley Drama Society's longest-serving and most senior actor. Henry is also part of the writing team for the show along with Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer.

Speaking about the amateur theatre group's take on the story of the Nativity, he told Digital Spy: "We can tell you that it's Cornley Drama Society taking on the Nativity and that lots of things go wrong.

"The whole thing is set in a pop-up book which is fun, it has Christmas carols in it which is good, we haven't taken on many songs."

Charlie Russell as Sandra

Charlie Russell plays the role of Sandra in the show. Having been made lead actress in several of the Cornley Drama Society productions, Sandra thinks of herself as quite the thespian.

The actress behind the character, Charlie, has appeared on other TV programmes such as Thirteen, Doctors and BBC One's adaptation of Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None.

MORE: Line of Duty star Martin Compston's latest BBC drama revealed – and it looks amazing!

Dave Hearn as Max

Dave Hearn plays the happy-go-lucky Max in the shows. He is not considered a particularly good actor, since he often breaks character to interact with the audience. Dave, on the other hand, has proven he's more than a capable actor, having bagged a part in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Bryony Corrigan as Vanessa

Bryony Corrigan is one of the newest additions to The Goes Wrong Show cast and plays Vanessa in the show. Aside from her role as the clumsy Vanessa, Bryony has previously appeared in Good Omens and Inspector George Gently.

Henry Shields as Chris

Henry Shields stars as Cornley Drama Society's short-tempered director, Chris. His character introduces every show and often ends up yelling at the audience for laughing during serious scenes.

Nancy Zamit as Annie

Nancy Zamit takes the role of Annie in the fictional theatre company's eccentric cast of characters. Her character started off as stage manager working behind the scenes on the shows before discovering her love for acting and pivoting to acting.

Jonathan Sayer as Dennis

Jonathan Sayer's character Dennis joined the gang at Cornley Drama Society after none of the other drama clubs would accept him. Known for forgetting his lines, Dennis is often the reason scenes don't go to plan.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.