Death in Paradise delights fans with new cast member for series ten

Death in Paradise has announced that a brand new face will be joining the hit BBC show for series ten. Taking to social media on Tuesday evening, the programme tweeted that actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe is set to make his debut.

The programme tweeted: "A little early Christmas present for you - we're thrilled to announce that Ghosts' @kfredhot will be appearing in series 10! #DeathInParadise."

The actor, who is perhaps best known for his roles in comedies like Ghost and Stath Lets Flats, retweeted the announcement, joking in the caption: "WHAT?! I thought I was here for a holiday."

Plenty of fans responded to the news, sharing their excitement. One person wrote: "WAIT WHAT KIELL IS GOING TO BE IN ANOTHER ONE OF MY FAVOURITE SHOWS?! This truly is a Christmas gift." Another said: "Whoooaaa! My children will be delighted... and I may just have to rewatch, you know, ahem, vetting their viewing."

A third commented: "Ghost character AND death in paradise. One of our family is going to be beyond excited to watch this!!" While a fourth wrote: "Yay! Something to look forward to. Love DIP. A ray of sunshine on bleak winter days. Especially needed this year. Excellent."

The comedy actor is joining the BBC show

Kiell's addition to series ten comes soon after the programme made another very special announcement. DI Richard Poole, played by Ben Miller, will be returning to Saint Marie for an appearance, despite his character being killed off at the end of series two.

Ben Miller, who plays the detective, opened up about how his character would be making a comeback to the drama while on Steph's Packed Lunch earlier this week. Joking, he said: "It’s really simple, I’m coming back as a zombie. And the ice pick that killed me is still going to be embedded in my heart, just to remind everyone of how I died!"

The actor continued: "In all seriousness, I loved the script they wrote, I think it’s a really clever way of bringing my character Richard Poole back. I can't give away exactly how they do it but you won't be disappointed, it's very sensitively cleverly done and it is me!"

The new series will premiere on Thursday 7 January at 9pm.

