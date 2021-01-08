Amy Adams thriller The Woman in the Window is coming out on Netflix Amy Adams stars as the disturbed protagonist, agoraphobic Anna

Have you needed a crime drama fix since The Girl on the Train and Gone Girl? The upcoming film, which stars Amy Adams, Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore, is exactly what you need - and it is coming to Netflix!

The creepy psychological mystery thriller, based on a novel of the same name by AJ Finn, follows Anna, a woman who is unable to leave her house due to crippling agoraphobia, and becomes convinced that she sees one of her neighbours brutally murdered.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Adams stars in the Netflix thriller

But after the neighbour shows up, absolutely fine, Anna questions everything. Did her medication make her hallucinate? Or are her neighbours hiding something?

The film was originally due to be released in October 2019 after several scenes of the film were reshot after test screenings revealed that audiences were reportedly confused by the ending. The Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler told The Hollywood Reporter: "We're dealing with a complex novel. We tested the movie really early for that very reason. We wanted to make it better, and we’ve had Disney’s full support in doing that."

MORE: 5 cinema releases that you can watch at home in January 2021

MORE: 76 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week

MORE: 26 shows to get excited about in 2021

It was moved back once again due to the pandemic, and according to EW, the film will now be released on Netflix "in the first half of the year".

The trailer already has us seriously intrigued, and viewers took to YouTube to discuss the clip. One person wrote: "This movie is a mixture of Rear Window, Girl On The Train, Gone Girl, Vertigo, Shutter Island, Disturbia, Copycat, Side Effects, Panic Room & A Simple Favour and I hope it's just as good as most of those movies."





Amy plays Anna in the upcoming film

Another added: "Was getting worried about this film after they decided to delay it to redo parts but it honesty looks incredible. Cannot wait to see it." A third person posted: "Oh look another role that [Amy's] gonna kill and it won’t be acknowledged by the academy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.