Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cancelled after part four - and fans are not happy

Netflix fans were left reeling earlier this year after hearing the news that fan-favourite show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will not be returning. The show returned to Netflix for its fourth and final part on New Year's Eve.

A showrunner on the programme, which has two seasons split into four parts, has opened up to TVLine about the fourth part being the final instalment in the franchise. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told the publication: "Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from Day One.

"The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show."

He continued: "I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it."

The show won't be returning after part four

But it seems that viewers are less than impressed that the show is coming to an end. Taking to social media, many vented their sadness and frustration at the decision. One person tweeted: "APPRECIATION POST FOR THE CAST OF SABRINA BECAUSE THEY DESERVED SO MUCH BETTER THAN THIS," while another added: "Netflix just cancelled Sabrina... I'm leaving this planet."

Fans were not happy about the news

Another fan was clearly devastated at the news, and wrote a lengthy Tweet stating: "I'm so UPSET about Sabrina ending next season!!! That show has a diverse cast/ amazing characters/ and better storyline compared to that dry [expletive] Riverdale they keep renewing!!!! Im upset!!" Meanwhile, American singer-songwriter Bebe Rhexa also chimed in on the news, saying: "I'm mad Sabrina is life."

The final chapter for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will air later this year and the synopsis reads: "The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?"

