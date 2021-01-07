6 cinema releases that you can watch at home in January 2021 Take your pick of the latest films here...

With the country in lockdown once again, cinemas have become something of a distant memory. But while we get through these difficult times, there are plenty of ways to access newly released films straight from the comfort of your sofa. Check out the top cinema releases available for streaming here...

Wonder Woman 1984

Streaming release date: 13 January

The much-anticipated follow-up to Wonder Woman is going to be available to rent via streaming very shortly after its theatrical release due to these unprecedented times. The sequel sees Diana now in the 1980s while battling two new foes, Max Lord and the Cheetah - and also welcomes the return of Steve Trevor.

Promising Young Woman

Streaming release date: 15 January

This highly anticipated film received rave reviews at 2020 film festivals, before it was shelved due to the pandemic. Luckily, it is finally being released on demand - and we can't wait. The film stars Carey Mulligan as Cassie, who is living a secret double life when a surprise encounter gives her the chance to right some past wrongs.

We're seriously looking forward to this!

The New Mutants

Streaming release date: Available now

Head over to Sky Store to check out The New Mutants. After the film's premiere date was delayed several times, it has finally been released to streaming - and we can't wait. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams, the film follows a group of mutants who are held in a facility and have to break out to save themselves against all odds.

Are you going to give The New Mutants a try?

Tenet

Streaming release date: Available now

If you didn't make it to the cinema to watch Christopher Nolan's sci-fi action film, now's your chance! The synopsis reads: "Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, 'The Protagonist' journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time."

Try Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Streaming release date: 25 January

Welcome back time-travelling duo William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan! The synopsis reads: "Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it."

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star

Soul

Streaming release date: Available now

Soul sadly was released with very little fanfare during the height of the pandemic in 2020, so we're thrilled that the beautiful Pixar film is having a second life on Disney+. The story follows Joe Gardener, a music teacher who dies on the same day that he lands the biggest gig of his life. Finding himself in the afterlife, he becomes saddled with 22, a cheeky soul who has never been born and is determined never to go to earth.

Have you checked out this adorable film yet?

