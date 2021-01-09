Teresa Palmer opens up about the future of A Discovery of Witches The Sky One drama is based on the novel trilogy of the same name

A Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer has opened up about the show's future and whether a season four could be on the cards.

The Sky fantasy drama, which has just released its second series and is currently filming its third, is based on the trilogy of novels All Souls written by Deborah Harkness.

And while there's no literature left to base series four on, Teresa revealed it was certainly a possibility.

WATCH: A Discovery of Witches season two official trailer

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of season two's release this weekend, Teresa explained: "I mean you never know, there isn't another book that's been written for Matthew and Diana, but Deborah Harkness she's always coming up with ideas and stories so... never say never but for right now we will be saying goodbye."

The actress, who plays the lead Diana Bishop in the show, did admit, however, that she would definitely want to be involved should season four get the green light. "Of course, I'm so invested in Diana now!," she said.

Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer in season of the Sky show

"I've fallen in love with who she is, I love seeing her character arc from the very first moment we saw her in season one to everything I'm doing now in season three. She's just grown so much, and I just love seeing that transformation.

"I want to continue the journey with her, but obviously... I'm definitely open! I would love to see what that story would be like. But currently there are no plans." We're sure the fans would be pleased!

The Australian actress also gave a glimpse of what fans can expect from series two, which comes almost three years after the first, and it sounds fantastic. "It's completely different, it's just elevated in every sense. Everything is just bigger and better and more complex. I'm really excited about this season, I just can't wait for the audiences to see it because I think there'll be really blown away."

Discovery of Witches season two continues on Sky One on Friday at 9pm. All episodes are available to stream on NOWTV.

