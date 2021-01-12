Zendaya reveals why new Netflix film Malcolm & Marie was important for career The Euphoria actress' new movie is out on Netflix next month

Zendaya has opened up about her latest role in upcoming Netflix film, Malcolm & Marie, and why it helped her to "grow" as an actress.

Speaking in the latest edition of GQ, the Euphoria star explained that the role was more appealing to her than others offered to her in recent times, because it enabled the star to explore outside of herself.

She told the publication: "I just felt like a lot of the [other] roles that I was reading, specifically female roles, were just like, I could have played them all as the same person and it wouldn't have mattered, if that makes sense.

WATCH: Zendaya stars in upcoming Netflix film Malcolm & Marie

"They usually feel very one-dimensional in the sense that there's not a lot of layers to them, meaning they all seem very kind of like the same person over and over and over again. It would have been great and it would have been fine, but I wouldn't have grown at all."

The star, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for her part as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, then went on to discuss her latest role in the Netflix film. "[Marie] gave me an opportunity to use these words in a way.

Zendaya and John David Washington's new film is out next month

"I don't yell. I'm not a very argumentative person, but it's nice to just release … and be able to, I don't know… I guess emote would be the word? To just use her as this vessel to just get [expletive] out that maybe I had pent up or hadn't said."

Zendaya will star alongside John David Washington as the leading couple in the upcoming movie, released next month, and it's already generating award season buzz.

The synopsis for the romantic drama reads: "A filmmaker and his girlfriend return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what's sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love."

