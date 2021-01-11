Netflix's The Umbrella Academy announces new cast members for series three The new additions will make up the Sparrow Academy

Netflix has announced that the hugely popular show The Umbrella Academy has some new faces joining the cast.

The sci-fi drama, which stars Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan and Elliot Page, will be welcoming the new actors to form the 'Sparrow Academy' that was teased as the end of season two, which landed in 2019.

The new cast members that will make their debut include: Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Geneis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

Viewers will recognise Justin from recent Netflix hit Jingle Jangle, while fans of Britne will know her from American Horror Story and Hunters. But that's not the whole of the Sparrow Academy.

Ben (played by Justin H. Min), who appeared as a dead character in seasons one and two, will return to the show very much alive – but this time he's a Sparrow and a little less friendly than the old Ben.

Also joining the new academy is Christopher, named an 'existential dread inducing psykronium cube' who is described as a force to be reckoned with.

Production on series three starts next month

The new faces will be cast alongside existing and beloved stars on the show including Tom Hopper, who plays Luther Hargreaves, Robert Sheehan who plays Klaus, and Elliot Page who plays Vanya. Emmy Raver-Lampman will reprise her role as Allison and Aiden Gallagher will return as Five.

The Sparrow Academy was first introduced at the end of season two in a shock twist. An alternative 2019 universe was discovered by the Umbrella Academy, in which they did not exist. Instead, the Sparrow academy were introduced consisting of five members, plus still-alive Ben and the cube.

Production for season three will begin in Toronto next month and fans are already ecstatic for the show's return. One person wrote on Twitter: "So you meant to tell me im gonna see them again soon???? And you expect me not to cry?????" another wrote: "I wasn't emotionally prepared for this news," while a third said: "This. This tweet. Made living through 2020 worth it."

