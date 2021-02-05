Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's £15million marital home was a gift from the Queen - photos Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also lived at Sunninghill Park in Ascot

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew now live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, but before their split in 1996, the couple lived at Sunninghill Park in Ascot, Berkshire.

The property, which has now been demolished, featured an impressive 12 bedrooms, and it went on to sell for £15million.

The Queen had the home built for the couple as a gift for their wedding in 1986.

Sarah Ferguson at Sunninghill Park

Sarah and Andrew lived there for 10 years before their marriage ended in 1996.

After this time, the Duchess continued to live at the property with the couple's daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, until they moved out in 2006. It was then that it was put on the market and sold for £15million to billionaire oil and gas businessman Timur Kulibayev.

Sunninghill Park in Ascot

He bought the house with the intention to renovate it entirely as his own, but it was only in 2015, nine years after purchasing the home, that the works started.

According to planning documents, he installed six en-suite bedrooms and eight staff bedrooms, a living room, a drawing room, casual and formal dining rooms, a study, and sitting rooms for the children and the master suite.

Sunninghill Park was demolished in 2015

Outside, Timur removed the outdoor pool in favour of an indoor one, while he had a walled kitchen garden built, and the grounds completely relandscaped to include a wild woodland area and orchard.

The home is located nearby to the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Sarah and Andrew now reside in separate buildings. Princess Beatrice and Eugenie also lived at the Royal Lodge after moving there in 2006 with the Duchess.

The Royal Lodge is a Grade II-listed property, with a total of 30 rooms inside.

Sarah has revealed more than ever of the house amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she launched a YouTube channel and has been working from home.

