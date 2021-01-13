We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sarah, Duchess of York has some exciting news! She is set to release her debut novel, Her Heart for a Compass, later this year.

Her Heart for a Compass, which will be published on 3 August by Mills & Boon, is a fictional account of the life of the Duchess's great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott.

The narrative of Lady Margaret incorporates research into the Duchess’s heritage and draws upon her own unique life journey and experiences.

The announcement comes weeks before Sarah and her ex-husband Prince Andrew are set to become grandparents when their youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, gives birth to her first child with Jack Brooksbank.

Speaking about her latest venture, Sarah said in a statement: "It all started with researching my ancestry. Digging into the history of the Montagu-Douglas Scotts, I first came across Lady Margaret, who intrigued me because she shared one of my given names.

It's a special time for Sarah's family as her youngest daughter is expecting her first child

"But although her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch, were close friends with Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, I was unable to discover much about my namesake's early life, and so was born the idea which became Her Hear for a Compass.

"With real historical events and facts to hand, my imagination took over. I invented a history for her that incorporated real people and events, including some of my other ancestors. I created a friendship between my heroine and Princess Louise, Queen Victoria's sixth child, and I drew on many parallels from my life for Lady Margaret's journey."

Of her decision to release this novel, Sarah concluded: "I have long held a passion for historical research and telling the stories of strong women in history through film and television. I am proud to bring my personal brand of historical fiction to the publishing world."

Her Heart for a Compass will be release on 3 August

Sarah is already a bestselling memoirist and children's book author, a film producer, and has been a spokeswoman for Weight Watchers and Wedgewood china.

The mum-of-two currently campaigns for her Children in Crisis international charity and works on historical documentaries and films that draw on her deep interest in Victorian history. Her Heart for a Compass is her first novel for adults.

