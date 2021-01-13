Sarah Ferguson just wore her most whimsical outfit to date The Duchess looked fabulous!

Sarah, Duchess of York, delighted fans on Wednesday when she announced that she'd be releasing her debut novel, Her Heart for a Compass, in August this year.

What's more, the doting mother-of-two – who shared the exciting news on social media – wore the most fabulous outfit in a clip promoting the news, and it might be her most whimsical look to date!

Sarah could be seen striding through the grounds of Windsor's Royal Lodge in what appears to be a Victorian era-inspired outfit (the Duchess has revealed that her novel is set in the 19th century), and the 61-year-old's get-up is straight out of a fairtytale.

In fact, Sarah – who could be seen kitted out in a floor length pleated skirt, a fitted overcoat, high-neck blouse, gloves and even an embroidered headband for good measure – looked so magical that we could barely believe our eyes when we first saw her strolling through the enchanting grounds of her home!

Her Heart for a Compass will be published on 3 August by Mills & Boon and is a fictional account of the life of the Duchess's great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott.

While Sarah's most recent outfit is seemingly inspired by centuries past, the royal is known for her love of bold, often very unique, looks.

From her eye-popping collection of headbands to her impressive collection of statement prints, Sarah never fails to impress in the wardrobe department.

It's no wonder, then, that she put her stylish flair to good use in November, when she personally designed a range of products to raise money for her new charity, Sarah's Trust, which supports NHS heroes.

