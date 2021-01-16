Phoebe Dynevor gives an update on Bridgerton season two - and fans will be disappointed Bad news, Bridgerton fans...

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has expressed concern about whether filming season two of the hit Netflix series will go ahead.

The 25-year-old actress who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the series says she fears the worsening coronavirus situation in the UK will make it extremely difficult to shoot season two anytime soon, given the "intimate" nature of many scenes in the show.

"I can't imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances," the actress told Deadline, suggesting that the previously reported season two production start date of March 2021 may be pushed back.

"There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it's a very intimate show," she continued. "It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand."

As of yet, a second season of Bridgerton hasn't been confirmed. However, according to Production Weekly, even without the green light from Netflix, production for season two is scheduled to begin in the Spring.

Filming for the first series, which wrapped in February of last year "just managed to finish" before the coronavirus outbreak ground film and TV production in the UK to a halt, according to the actress.

Phoebe expressed concern about whether filming season two will go ahead

Speaking about what the next season could hold for her character, Phoebe said: "I genuinely have no idea what they're going to do with the second season, but I imagine if they're following the books, then it would be Anthony's journey."

"I'm sure Daphne will end up getting involved. But yeah, I do wonder what it looks like. I'm excited to find out."

Filming for season one wrapped just before the coronavirus outbreak hit the UK

The actress, who is also known for her role in US series Younger, spoke about her experiences of following COVID safety protocols while filming season seven of the comedy-drama last year.

"When I was filming, it was masks on in rehearsals," she said. "So, you don't take them off until [they] say 'action.' Or at least we didn't. It was a really strange experience. I didn't see my character's new boyfriend's face until we were filming a scene together, which was really bizarre."

