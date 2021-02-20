Regé-Jean Page explains how he warned his family about Bridgerton's explicit scenes Thank goodness for WhatsApp!

The first season of Netflix's steamy new period drama Bridgerton has caused nothing short of a sensation with viewers, thanks in some part to its dashing Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page.

And now the star opened up about how he warned his family about the show's explicit scenes during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

The actor, who hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend, told host Jimmy Fallon that he gave his family back home in London a heads up about some of the show's steamy love scenes via their family WhatsApp group.

However, the star did admit that not everyone in his family was warned about just how raunchy the show was going to be.

"We missed one of my cousins. She sent me a message that was like, 'I had to make so many tactical cups of tea during the show.' She said, 'I came back, and you were still going, so I had to go back and put the kettle back on'.

"So my family are very stimulated and caffeinated at this point, which sounds like a deadly combination," he added.

The actor also addressed the rumours that he could fill Daniel Craig's shoes as the next James Bond, saying: "I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that's one of the more pleasant ones. So I'm pleased as far as that goes.

Have you watched the Netflix show?

"If you're a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the B-word!" he said, adding that he was "glad to be in such wonderful company" as actors Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Edward Norton who bookies also tip as possible contenders to play the iconic MI6 agent.

According to UK betting agent Ladbrokes, Regé-Jean's odds currently sit at 10/3 having previously been 40/1 before Christmas. The question of who should next play James Bond has been on everyone’s lips ever since Daniel Craig revealed that the upcoming instalment in the series No Time to Die would be his final turn as 007.

