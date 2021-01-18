Bridgerton musical goes viral - and Simon and Daphne's song is unbelievable Love Bridgerton? Love musicals? This is the one for you

Fans have become so obsessed with Netflix's hit show Bridgerton that one TikTok user, Abigail Barlow, has penned a musical all about the period drama - and it is out of this world!

MORE: Bridgerton-inspired UK properties to swoon over – see photos

The series of videos, with the most popular reaching 2.8million views, reimagines the show as a musical, and features songs from Penelope Featherington, Daphne and Eloise Bridgerton, and a duet between Daphne and Simon after their wedding day. See the most popular song, Burn for You, for yourself below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton's musical is out of this world

Speaking about the fan-created musical, one person wrote: "The melodies in this are SO beautiful," while another added: "Okay, we need Bridgerton: the musical like right now. Oh my gosh. So amazing."

REVEALED: The 12 things Bridgerton has made us buy

Abigail has since confirmed that she and her writing partner are writing a concept album - and we can't wait to hear more!

The TikTok videos have already earned some famous fans, with Carrie Hope Fletcher posting her own version of Penelope's song. She captioned the video: "Thought I'd give this a go. I want Bridgerton the musical to be a thing SO BAD!"

Can you see the show reimagined as a musical?

The musical version might be able to keep fans of the show going while we wait for season two, especially since Phoebe Dynevor has said that it will be difficult to film in the UK during the pandemic.

She told Deadline: "I can't imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances."

@carriehfletcher ##duet with @abigailbarlowww Thought I’d give this a go. I want Bridgerton the musical to be a thing SO BAD! ♬ original sound - Abigail Barlow

Carrie Hope Fletcher performed a version of one of the songs

"There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it's a very intimate show," she continued. "It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand."

SEE: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan's home is full of royal touches

As of yet, a second season of Bridgerton hasn't been confirmed. However, according to Production Weekly, even without the green light from Netflix, production for season two is scheduled to begin in the Spring.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.