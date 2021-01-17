As Netflix's Bridgerton continues to fill our hearts with lavishness, we as a nation are becoming enthralled by the Georgian period. From the corsets and finery inspiring our fashion buys to the luxury décor filling our homes, we want it all. Here are some of the most popular Georgian homes on Zoopla right now, receiving thousands of views as our obsession with the hit show shows no signs of stopping. We think even Lady Whistledown would be impressed…

REVEALED: The 12 things Bridgerton has made us buy

Loading the player...

WATCH: The nation is obsessed with Bridgerton

11-bedroom detached house in South Gloucestershire for £6,500,000

A quaint family home, but on a grand scale – this 11-bedroom abode does not disappoint. Tormarton Court is a Grade II listed Georgian house in the most glorious rural setting. Automated wrought iron gates will give you a royal arrival and inside the luxury unfolds. There's an entrance hall, impressive oak staircase and dining room made for banquets – everything you would need to flex your high society credentials. See full listing.

A rural home in the South Gloucestershire countryside

The outdoor pool is surrounded by immaculate grounds

A vast dining space ideal for soirées

Six-bedroom country house in Bath for £2,500,000

A lot of the show was actually filmed in the quaint location of Bath – so where better to find a suitably Bridgerton home? If you are seeking a place that looks like it belongs on a postcard, then you've hit the jackpot here. The fairytale continues behind the picture-perfect façade and the home boasts a decadent dining room, snug, drawing room – and there's even a study. See full listing.

The ivy-covered exterior makes this home picture-perfect

The eclectic interiors show creativity

Bright colours are a signature of the era

SEE: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan's home is full of royal touches

REVEALED: See inside the jaw-dropping royal property portfolio

Six-bedroom detached house in Herefordshire for £700,000

With a red door and matching shutters, just one glance at this fine property and you feel warm and welcome. Holly House is the epitome of a Georgian residence, built in 1831 and beautifully presented with a plethora of original features. You can feel the history as you explore the family home, which is currently used as a bed and breakfast. The bright and beautiful interiors are as though they have been taken straight from the Bridgerton set itself. See full listing.

A royal entrance fit for a king (or queen)

Gorgeous antique furniture adds personality to the space

A welcoming hall you certainly wouldn't miss

Eight-bedroom country house in Moray for £2,650,000

With endless views of rolling hills, much time at this Scottish retreat can be spent simply gazing out of the glorious windows. However, the 586 acres are probably worth exploring too, with a lovely farm and a vast woodland. As well as the 21st-century home in a classical Georgian design, there is also a three-bedroom cottage for when handsome dukes come to stay. See full listing.

An idyllic location with greenery for miles

Just imagine the gossiping which could occur around this table

A humble bedroom, in-keeping with the Georgian theme

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.