This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spark mixed reaction after clashing with influencer Holly asked: 'What about the NHS?'

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield received a mixed reaction from This Morning viewers on Tuesday after interviewing a social media influencer, Sheridan Mordew, over her decision to travel abroad despite lockdown restrictions.

After Sheridan told the presenters her work as a personal trainer and an Instagram motivator justified her trip to Dubai, Holly and Phillip questioned her judgement.

Defending herself, Sheridan stated: "There's loads of videos on my Instagram - obviously that one was just me riding a camel. I think in a world where you can be anything, be kind. And I think a lot of people forget about that."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield clash with infleuncer on This Morning

Holly then asked the influencer: "Can I just say something? When you say 'Be kind', when we see how stretched the NHS is and those nurses that are working really hard and all they're saying is 'Please stay home, do the right thing, stay home', and you're saying 'Be kind', are you being kind to them by encouraging others to travel for what you deem is essential work?"

And while many on social media were in agreement with Holly, others thought that the presenters could have been tougher in their line of questioning.

The presenters questioned Sheridan about her decision to travel

One person said on Twitter: "A soft interview, where's Piers Morgan when you need him?" A second person agreed, writing: "She went out there for her birthday, not for 'work' it's all over her Instagram #ThisMorning @thismorning I wish @Schofe and @hollywills had pulled her up on that."

Others were more supportive with the ITV hosts' reactions and praised their professionalism, with one person writing: "@Schofe and @hollywills held on so professionally when they didn't agree - I think most of us would have lost it!"

It seems that the interview even made the presenters rather envious of not being able to travel. With Holly joking: "It doesn't motivate me, it makes me feel jealous! I want nothing more than to feel the sun on my skin. I would love nothing more than to do that!"

