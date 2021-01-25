Holly Willoughby's unseen garden feature is what every child wants The Dancing on Ice star shared a new photo

Holly Willoughby has revealed several areas of the garden at her family home over the years, but a new photo shared after making a snowman has unveiled an unseen feature: a trampoline.

The Dancing on Ice star shared the image on Instagram with the caption: "Can't take any credit for this guy. All the kids handiwork whilst I was at @dancingonice… And yes, those are Jaffa cake buttons."

It showed a homemade snowman featuring courgettes for eyes, a carrot for a nose, leaves for a mouth, and Jaffa Cakes for buttons. Holly's children Harry, Belle and Chester had also added a red and white striped scarf and a navy and white geometric print farmer's hat.

A trampoline was seen in the background

In the background, the trampoline can be seen – a large circular style with a dark green covering on its edges.

Holly also has a vegetable patch in the garden, which she revealed during the first coronavirus lockdown period. It sits in a large wooden sleeper while there are two smaller pots for more plants on the floor.

Holly has a vegetable patch in the garden

On Mother's Day 2017, Holly posted a photo showing an enormous lawn and a rattan chair on a patio area.

Holly Willoughby's garden patio

She gave a better look at her rattan furniture in another photo, showing that the family has a matching table with a glass top.

Holly Willoughby's garden furniture

They also have an egg-shaped BBQ.

Holly lives at the home in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children. It is believed to be worth £3million.

Holly has also revealed glimpses of other rooms inside including the living and dining room, bedroom and bathroom. It was once reported that Holly would be renovating a garage into a studio flat for the children's au pair in 2019, though she is yet to have shared an update with fans.

