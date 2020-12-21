When will This Morning return from Christmas break? The weekday show is taking a Christmas break

This Morning viewers were left baffled on Monday when the show appeared to be missing from schedules.

Many tuned into ITV at 10am to catch up with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, only to find that the popular morning show has finished for the year, with a repeat episode of Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal, airing instead.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their confusion at the change of schedule, with one fan writing: "What the? Having a PJ morning and sat down with my porridge at 10.... no #ThisMorning"

"I'd normally be watching #ThisMorning but it's not on. Feels weird," another said.

A third added: "What have I missed? Where is @ThisMorning?"

However, fans need not worry as This Morning will return on Christmas Day for a one-off festive special. Following that, the show will return to its regular weekday slot beginning Monday 4 January 2021.

Holly and Phil will host the Christmas Day special for the first time ever, following the announcement that Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will be taking a step back from presenting duties.

In November, it was reported that the veteran hosts would be replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond, with the news being confirmed by ITV this month. The new hosting duo will take over on Fridays from 8 January, but fans can still expect to see Eamonn and Ruth on their screens from time to time as they will continue to step in for Holly and Phil during school holidays.

Following her and Eamonn's final Friday morning slot on the show, Ruth penned a touching farewell message at the weekend.

Ruth and Eamonn will no longer present the Friday slot on This Morning

Sharing a GIF of the pair waving from the iconic This Morning sofa, Ruth wrote: "That's Showbiz baby!!! Thank you all for your wonderful messages yesterday @EamonnHolmes and I were overwhelmed by your kindness. As we said though, we'll be back in February...until then we wish you all the best Christmas you can possibly have and here's to healthier, happier times in 2021."

Meanwhile, Eamonn shared a sweet throwback snap of the pair accepting a National Television Award, alongside the message: "We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February, may it be a Happy Christmas to you all."

