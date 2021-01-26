Amanda Holden has once again spoken about Britain's Got Talent and why it has been temporarily cancelled this year. Appearing on her Heart Radio Breakfast show on Tuesday, the judge's co-host Ashley Roberts prompted her to spill more details on the decision.

In response, the 49-year-old explained that bosses were still having long discussions to see if it was feasible for the show to go ahead, or whether the series will definitely be postponed to 2022.

Ashley asked: "So, there are rumours BGT may be cancelled due to COVID. Amanda, you had said the live audience is everything, right? Is that the reason?"

"Yeah, well I personally think that we shouldn't do it without the fifth judge which is you guys," replied Amanda. "We need the people behind us, it's the one show where it does kind of suffer and I'll be honest, we've been told it’s on hold, but then we've been told something different so I think its fluid.

"I think there are still discussions going on because it's a big old show and there are a lot of people who are employed behind the scenes so it’s one that needs to be discussed a bit more in length."

Co-host Jamie Theakston added: "It's impossible to make a decision in an evolving situation, because we don’t know what the world is going to look like in six months." To which, Amanda said: "Exactly and I think the producers are very keen not to let anyone down, so I think it's still under discussion let’s say that."

Britain's Got Talent has been postponed this year

Earlier this month, show bosses confirmed that BGT has been temporarily cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesperson at the time told HELLO!: "The filming for the 15th series of Britain's Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January.

"With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series."

Despite the cancellation, ITV are yet to confirm a new date.They concluded: "We will confirm revised dates in due course."

