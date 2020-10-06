Amanda Holden responds to reports that high slit dress has caused over 800 Ofcom complaints Read what she had to say...

Amanda Holden has responded to recent reports that claim that her stunning Suzanne Neville dress, which features a high slit, has gathered 896 Ofcom complaints.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the mother-of-two shared a gorgeous picture taken backstage ahead of Saturday night's Britain's Got Talent show, and wrote: "Just to say this dress got a tiny 136 complaints out of the 896 we apparently got that night.

"Surely there are more terrible and important things to write about...don't you agree? I'm baffled why it's still going on," she said, before adding the hashtag "#sexist".

Amanda's look at the weekend was one of our favourites on BGT so far. The TV star wowed viewers in the most gorgeous gown, which featured a sweeping sheer asymmetric neckline and sleeve, a beautiful lace bodice and a daring hip-high leg split.

The 49-year-old styled her look with golden and glowing makeup as always, adding a nude lip and a gorgeous glossy blow-dry.

Amanda addressed reports that said her dress had caused over 800 complaints

Fans agreed with her look, with one writing: "Omg that dress!" and another adding: "Well don't you look fabulous."

It wasn't just Amanda's 'judging' dress that floored viewers. On the night, the star left fans speechless as she performed her latest single, Not While I'm Around.

Following her stunning performance, the mother-of-two took to her Instagram to reveal just how nervous she had been.

"A performance for my girls! Hope you enjoyed it on @bgt I've never felt so nervous. It meant so much to me singing LIVE in front of @antanddec & judges and crew I've worked with for over 15 years it was honestly terrifying -I didn't want to mess up in front of them. YOUR ENCOURAGEMENT AND BEAUTIFUL COMMENTS ARE OVERWHELMING. Not While I'm Around from my new album Songs From My Heart! #BGT #BritainsGotTalent," she wrote alongside a brief clip of her singing on stage.