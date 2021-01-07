Britain's Got Talent officially postponed due to pandemic 

Britain's Got Talent has been temporarily cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, ITV has confirmed. A spokesperson told HELLO!: "The filming for the 15th series of Britain's Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January.

"With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series."

They concluded: "We will confirm revised dates in due course." So why is Britain's Got Talent unable to go ahead when so many other shows are still filming with regulations in place? Unfortunately, there are too making people involved in the audition process to make it a viable option, particularly since it also involves people travelling from all over the country in order to audition.

Britain's Got Talent has officially been postponed

Simon Cowell is due to return to the show, when it is eventually filmed, after taking a break to recover from a broken back after falling off an electric bike.

Speaking about his recovery back in December, Amanda Holden told Loose Women: "Mr Cowell is coming back. I spoke to him on the phone a few weeks ago and he feels on top of the world and apparently he looks fantastic as well. So he'll be back for the new season which we're filming in January, I can't wait for that."

Simon will be back when the show starts filming

His close pal Sinitta also recently recalled the moment she heard that Simon had been seriously injured after his bike accident, telling HELLO!: "At the time of getting that early morning call from Lauren my heart stopped for a moment." She went on: "It's so scary when you think you are about to lose someone you have loved for most of your life and what it would mean for baby Eric."

