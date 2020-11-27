Amanda Holden shared some surprising Simon Cowell news during her appearance on This Morning on Friday.

The TV star was speaking about the release of her new single, Home for Christmas, when talk turned to the upcoming Britain's Got Talent Christmas special – which will see the judges performing as well as previous BGT stars – when she teased that Simon could very well make an appearance.

"He may make an appearance," she told Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes when quizzed about whether he knows about the Christmas special.

But according to Amanda, Simon will definitely make his TV return on Britain's Got Talent next year and has already confirmed to her that he will be at the auditions when they kick off in January.

"Yes. I've heard it from the horse's mouth. He phoned me in the last sort of three weeks, He's well, he's fighting fit, he can't wait to get started. So when we start auditions in January he will be there," Amanda said.

Amanda revealed Simon's BGT return date

Simon has been keeping a low profile following his bike accident in August, but has been showing positive signs of recovery in recent weeks and has been receiving round-the-clock care.

Simon's TV comeback also means good news for his fans as he has teamed up with fundraising app, Wishio, to offer one lucky winner and a friend the chance to meet him next year. The duo will get to watch the BGT finals from VIP seats in 2021, and meet Simon himself, as well as the rest of the judges.

Simon Cowell is set to return to BGT in 2021

The competition is in aid of the Hopefield Animal Sanctuary, a cause close to Simon's heart.

The music mogul said in a statement: "I am asking you all to help a really important charity close to my heart, the Hopefield Animal Sanctuary, which was introduced to me by my good friend, Leona Lewis. Anything you do donate will make a difference."

